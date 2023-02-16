No false affidavit was filed in Unni Mukundan sexual assault case, Saiby tells Kerala High Court 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor, counsel for actor Unni Mukundan, on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the contention of the victim that the actor had produced a false affidavit in her name saying that the case had been settled out of court was pure lie.

He made the submission when the petition filed by Unni Mukundan seeking to quash the case registered against him for outraging the modesty of a woman scriptwriter came up for hearing. Saiby, who is facing a probe for allegedly collecting huge amounts from clients on the pretext of bribing judges, submitted that he had produced only the contents of an email sent by the victim to the petitioner. Besides, the petitioner had an audio clip which revealed that she did not intend to pursue the complaint.

The court had earlier vacated the interim order staying further proceedings in a case registered against the actor after counsel for the victim submitted that the actor had produced a false affidavit.

Lawyer’s office in Kochi raided, docus seized

Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the cash-for-verdict scandal, raided the office of Saiby Jose Kidangoor in Kochi on Wednesday. It is learnt that documents and gadgets, including a laptop, were seized. Sources said a notice will be issued asking Saiby to appear before the probe team. The laptop will be sent for scientific examination. Saiby, who has been booked in the case, recently resigned as president of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association. He stepped down in the wake of the police registering an FIR against him.

