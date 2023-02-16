With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, Surendran to take out statewide yatra in Kerala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 14 months remaining for the general election, BJP state president K Surendran is all set to kick off a state-wide yatra through 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in 20 days, in April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the culmination of the yatra in Thiruvananthapuram by April end.

Though the state BJP had managed to bloom the lotus in the state legislative assembly, winning a Lok Sabha seat remains a distant dream for the party. The party leadership is working towards the Lok Sabha election well ahead of time.

K Surendran decided to undertake a yatra through all Lok Sabha constituencies. As per the plan, it will be an evening padayatra where he will walk for 10 kilometres every day for 20 days. A proposal has already been made before the central leadership. “Yes, I have given a proposal before the central BJP leadership regarding my padayatra. It is our party workers’ wish to bring Prime Minister Modi to Kerala. By next week, the details will be known,” Surendran told TNIE.

According to a top state BJP leader, Surendran will hold sampark - consultations - during morning hours with major stakeholders in each Lok Sabha constituency. In the evening, he will undertake the padayatra, which will culminate with a massive public meeting that 25,000 party workers are expected to attend.

Already Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Rao Khuba have been entrusted with the charge of three Lok Saba constituencies each in the state.

