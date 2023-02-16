Home States Kerala

With an eye on Lok Sabha polls, Surendran to take out statewide yatra in Kerala

The party leadership is working towards the Lok Sabha election well ahead of time.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 14 months remaining for the general election, BJP state president K Surendran is all set to kick off a state-wide yatra through 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in 20 days, in April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the culmination of the yatra in Thiruvananthapuram by April end.

Though the state BJP had managed to bloom the lotus in the state legislative assembly, winning a Lok Sabha seat remains a distant dream for the party. The party leadership is working towards the Lok Sabha election well ahead of time.

K Surendran decided to undertake a yatra through all Lok Sabha constituencies. As per the plan, it will be an evening padayatra where he will walk for 10 kilometres every day for 20 days. A proposal has already been made before the central leadership. “Yes, I have given a proposal before the central BJP leadership regarding my padayatra. It is our party workers’ wish to bring Prime Minister Modi to Kerala. By next week, the details will be known,” Surendran told TNIE.

According to a top state BJP leader, Surendran will hold sampark - consultations - during morning hours with major stakeholders in each Lok Sabha constituency. In the evening, he will undertake the padayatra, which will culminate with a massive public meeting that 25,000 party workers are expected to attend.

Already Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Rao Khuba have been entrusted with the charge of three Lok Saba constituencies each in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surendran BJP
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp