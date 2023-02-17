Boy who went missing from Palakkad found dead

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 17-year-old boy from Pezhunkara near Palakkad town who went missing from his house last Monday was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises of a multi-storey building in Thrissur. Though his body was found on Tuesday, it could be identified only on Thursday.

Police suspect that the boy might have jumped off the building. Anas, the deceased, is the son of Musthafa of Pezhumkara. After the Plus One student went missing, the relatives filed a missing complaint at the Palakkad South police station. The police said there was information that some people had spotted him in Chavakkad.

It was found that he had sold his mobile phone in Chavakkad. He was a student of Big Bazaar High School in Palakkad. Anas had gone out of his house saying that he was going to a shop, according to the complaint.

As the search was going on, his body was found near a building in Thrissur. The reason for leaving the house and jumping from the building is being investigated.

