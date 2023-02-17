Home States Kerala

Education department proposes to create over 6,000 new posts in Kerala

The education department has proposed to create 6,005 posts 5,906 teachers and 99 non-teaching for the 2022-23 academic year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The education department has proposed to create 6,005 posts — 5,906 teachers and 99 non-teaching for the 2022-23 academic year. The recommendation has been handed over to the finance department for its sanction. 

The proposal said the 6,005 posts are to be created in 2,313 schools—3,080 posts in 1,106 government schools and 2,925 in 1207 aided schools. The maximum number of posts will be created in Malappuram district.

As many as 694 posts will be created in the government sector and 889 in the aided sector in Malappuram. The least number of posts are in Pathanamthitta (62). Education Minister V Sivankutty said the appointments will begin after obtaining the finance department’s clearance.

