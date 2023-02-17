Healthy even at 33, Sundari in Kerala makes case for the Vilwadri breed

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With uniquely long horns, strong build and a large hump on its back, Sundari, as her name suggests, attracts attention. The 33-year-old belongs to the Vilwadri breed, native to the Thiruvilwamala hills on the Thrissur-Palakkad border, and is perhaps the oldest living cow in Kerala. Even after giving birth to 28 calves, Sundari is still healthy and active.

For her owner Venu, Sundari is more like family. “Unlike other breeds, Vilwadri cows are very friendly. Even a small child can handle them. Mostly seen in the hills of Thiruvilwamala, they walk long distances grazing but always find their way home. With average expectancy of other breeds topping out at 25 years, this has probably helped Sundari maintain her health for longer,” stresses Venu.

For his nearly ten other Vilwadri cows, Sundari is more like grandmother. “Even the new calves follow her path, when let out to graze. Sundari takes good care of them and ensures that they return back home on time,” Venu says. In order to keep the purity of the breed, Venu has been employing Vilwadri bulls for breeding.

The Vechur cow is the only recognised indigenous cattle breed in Kerala. But the Kasaragode dwarf, Kuttampuzha dwarf, Cheruvally, Periyar and Vadakara breeds are also popular, and, like the Vilwadri, in line for similar recognition.

“Though animal husbandry department officials conducted studies to identify native breeds, no steps have been taken so far to conserve them,” says Venu, who gifted a Vilwadri cow and bull in an effort to safeguard the purity of the breed.

“In the earlier days, all families used to have at least one cow. They used to meet their milk requirements. Only the excess milk made its way outside,” said Venu, who adds that Sundari has been in his family for over 25 years. Ramesh Korappath who runs the Korappath crematorium in Thiruvilwamala, has about eighty Vilwadri cows in his goshala. “The quality of the breed’s milk is unparalleled as they feed on natural grass in the adjoining hills,” he said.

Manu, who also owns Vilwadri cows, pointed out that artificial insemination should be implemented to keep the legacy of this native breed. Dairy farmers in the region have registered the Vilwadri Cow Conservation Society, which has been chalking out plans for the recognition of the breed.

