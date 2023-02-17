I do not wish to contest CWC poll, says Tharoor

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday has made it clear that he will not contest in the Congress Working Committee election. Instead, he urged his party colleagues to contest.

With Tharoor making his stand clear, the ball is now in the court of the Congress central leadership. Only a week remains for the CWC meeting in Raipur.

Three senior MPs from the state have already rooted for Tharoor to be included in the CWC. A few leaders from other states are also expected to come forth in his favour. With this, the cry to include him in the party’s highest decision-making body has been gathering momentum.

Tharoor told TNIE that since he has already contested in the party presidential election, he is not keen to contest for other positions. “After contesting the presidency, I don’t think I should contest for other positions”, Tharoor told TNIE.

However, leaders pointed out that there had been instances in the past where leaders, who had contested in the presidential elections, were included in the working committee through elections. “In 1997, the party witnessed a triangular contest between Sitaram Kesri, Maratha supremo Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot.

Even though Kesri won, the other two contested in the CWC and emerged victorious. In 1977, when Indira Gandhi nominated Brahmananda Reddy’s name, Siddhartha Shankar Ray, Karan Singh and Neki Ram contested against him. But when Reddy proposed Ray’s name to the CWC, he declined,” said a senior leader.

After weeks of suspense, Tharoor’s open announcement has caught leaders by surprise. There still needs to be more clarity on whether the CWC meeting at Raipur during February 24-26 will have elections. According to a senior Congress MP, election to CWC will be a lengthy process. The national leadership would have to appoint a returning officer and release the electoral roll within a week’s time.

