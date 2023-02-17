Home States Kerala

Kerala Opposition leader Satheesan flays CPM, says it has evolved into a terror organisation

Satheesan also reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the 2018 murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revelations by Akash Thillenkery and Swapna Suresh have given the Opposition new grist for its mill. For the second day in a row, the UDF upped the ante against the ruling CPM. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the new admissions show the extent to which CPM has decayed. In a statement, he alleged that CPM has evolved from a political party into a terrorist organisation. Satheesan also reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the 2018 murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib.

A day after Akash revealed that he committed murder on the directive of the Kannur CPM leadership, Satheesan said CPM has stooped so low that it is using criminals to kill its opponents and amassing money through Swapna by evolving into a terrorist outfit. 

“The nexus between criminals and CPM has grown stronger. This is one of the many dangers that Kerala is facing. It is now clear why CPM was dreading a CBI probe into the Shuhaib murder. The LDF government spent more than Rs 1.50 crore on top Supreme Court lawyers to oppose a CBI investigation,” Satheesan alleged. He also said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was now under a cloud of suspicion in the LIFE Mission case. 

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said the party will now take up the Shuhaib murder case legally until the perpetrators are brought to book.  “The murderous trait of CPM has been exposed. The party has killed nearly 50 youths in Kannur alone. We are aware that the Kannur murders were carried out with the connivance of the chief minister and other top CPM leaders in the district,” Sudhakaran said.

In a Facebook post, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala maintained that Akash’s revelation is a matter of anguish and has come at a time when Shuhaib’s fourth death anniversary is being commemorated. “CPM leadership has become a factory that churns out quotation groups,” he said.

Comments

