Rooster goes for Rs 50,000 in auction in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A rooster fetched a price of Rs 50,000 in an auction held in connection with the Thachampara pooram on Thursday.

The auction was conducted by the Temple Jagratha Samithi in the temple grounds on Wednesday night. The call began from Rs 10, and as the figure soared to Rs 1,000s and Rs 10,000s, the competition heated up.

It was two collectives, Cool Boys and Panchami, who competed in the auction and were hell-bent on bagging the rooster.

The auction, which ended at midnight, was clinched by Cool Boys collective for Rs 50,000. The rooster has been named ‘Agnidevan’, and it will be reared by one of the members

PALAKKAD: A rooster fetched a price of Rs 50,000 in an auction held in connection with the Thachampara pooram on Thursday. The auction was conducted by the Temple Jagratha Samithi in the temple grounds on Wednesday night. The call began from Rs 10, and as the figure soared to Rs 1,000s and Rs 10,000s, the competition heated up. It was two collectives, Cool Boys and Panchami, who competed in the auction and were hell-bent on bagging the rooster. The auction, which ended at midnight, was clinched by Cool Boys collective for Rs 50,000. The rooster has been named ‘Agnidevan’, and it will be reared by one of the members