Unions reject KSRTC proposal to pay salary in instalments, threaten stir in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC chairman and managing director (CMD) Biju Prabhakar’s proposal to pay salaries in instalments has met stiff opposition, with three major trade unions led by CITU, BMS and TDF rejecting the circular issued on Thursday and calling for its boycott.

The CMD had proposed paying the salaries in two instalments – the first before the 5th of every month and the second after getting government aid. Employees were also given the option to get their salaries in full when the cash-strapped carrier received the aid. The staffers were asked to sign an affidavit expressing willingness before February 25 and submit it to the unit officers concerned.

Citing financial burden as the reason for the proposal, the circular said KSRTC had been disbursing salaries with government aid. “The government has been releasing `50 crore as aid every month. However, to disburse the salary of January, the assembly has to convene on February 27 to pass supplementary demands so that the corporation gets the government’s aid in full. In this situation, KSRTC used the balance amount of 14 days, overdraft and other means to pay salary on February 14. the corporation realised this caused financial issues and mental stress to employees,” said the circular.

The circular also said that the Kerala High Court had ordered timely disbursal of salaries. So, KSRTC has decided to propose the instalment system, it said. Rejecting the proposal, KSRTC Employees Association (CITU) general secretary S Vinod said the association members will burn the copy of the circular in all units and also take out a protest march.

The KSRTC Employees Sangh (BMS) union general secretary S Ajaya Kumar said the outfit will organise protest programmes against the state government. “This is the government’s failure. The CMD is just part of the bureaucracy,” he said.

The Congress-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation also flayed the circular and said they will ask members to boycott it. The circular came a day after the trade unions rejected the CMD’s proposal to pay salaries as per the monthly target of each depot. The three unions had told Prabhakar that the proposal was against the law as each employee had been selected after PSC invited an application, which notified salary scale. Hence, the new proposal could not be accepted, they said.

Pay retirement benefits: HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the KSRTC to ensure retired employees are paid D1 lakh each as the first portion of their retirement benefit. The court issued the order on a petition filed by KSRTC seeking two more years to pay the benefits to retired employees as ordered by the court earlier. KSRTC’s counsel Deepu Thankan said the corporation was willing to pay D1 lakh to the 978 retirees as the first part of payment within 45 days.

The HC also flayed KSRTC for scrapping the corpus fund set apart for paying the retirement benefits. It asked the carrier to restore the fund and start remitting 10% of its income into the fund from April. “KSRTC can then start disbursing the remaining retirement benefits from the corpus fund without delay,” said the court. It also said pensioners who required an amount from retirement benefits to meet emergent needs such as the marriage of their children, medical expenses, repayment of loans and the like are entitled to approach the KSRTC chairman and managing director who has to take a call within two weeks.

