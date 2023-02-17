Home States Kerala

Vaikom stir: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to open centenary fete

Vaikom Satyagraha was a nonviolent agitation for access to prohibited public environs of the Vaikom Temple.

Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the year-long centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha on March 30 in Vaikom, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran said on Thursday.

Vaikom Satyagraha was a nonviolent agitation for access to prohibited public environs of the Vaikom Temple. It was held from March 30, 1924, to November 23, 1925 and was led by Congress leaders T K Madhavan, K Kelappan and K P Kesava Menon.

This would be Kharge’s first visit to the state after assuming the Congress president post. Sudhakaran said senior leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the valedictory function of the fete . “Though Congress kicked off the satyagraha, some people have now come forward taking claim for the same. This is unacceptable,” he said.

