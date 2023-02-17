Home States Kerala

Youth Congress leader 'attacked' by CPM workers in Kasaragod

The alleged incident took place at Kodome Erumakkulam in Kasaragod district at 9 pm while he was returning home after attending a party programme at Kalliyot.

Published: 17th February 2023 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

The Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress have announced that they will fight the Tripura assembly elections together

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A Youth Congress functionary suffered grievous injuries and was admitted at a hospital in Mangaluru after a gang brutally assaulted him on Thursday night. The alleged incident took place at Kodome Erumakkulam in Kasaragod district at 9 pm. 

According to Congress leaders, Youth Congress district general secretary Martin George, a resident of Malome, was allegedly attacked by CPM workers when he was returning home after attending a party programme at Kalliyot. He was then rushed to a private hospital at Kanhangad but later shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for special treatment.

Martin had attended a programme organised by the Youth Congress at Kalliyot to commemorate the death anniversary of Kripesh and Sarathlal. After the programme, he was returning home on his bike along with Ranjith Arinkallu, a party worker from Balal when the gang waylaid him. Ranjith was also beaten up by the gang.

Martin George admitted in hospital. (Photo | EPS) 

Senior congress leaders of the district have alleged that the attack was carried out by the CPM and DYFI workers with the consent of the top leadership of the party. 

Martin has suffered serious injuries on his head as well as ears and his condition is said to be critical. 

The incident of Youth Congress activists Kripesh and Sarathlal being attacked had occurred on February 16, 2019. The duo were allegedly hacked to death by the CPM workers at Periya in Kasaragod district. 

