Calicut University may become new flashpoint for Governor-government spat in Kerala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what may trigger fresh confrontation with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the government is likely to amend the Calicut University Act that would enable it to install an interim syndicate. At present, the chancellor has the authority to constitute it.

Sources said the government plans to introduce a Bill to this effect when the assembly reconvenes next week. Though the government has reportedly apprised the Raj Bhavan of the plan, the move is not likely to get gubernatorial assent as it amounts to infringement on the rights of the governor as chancellor.

The term of the present senate and syndicate of the varsity ends on March 5. However, no steps have been taken to start the process to reconstitute the two bodies. In such a scenario, putting in place an interim administration is necessary. As per the Calicut University Act, the governor is empowered to nominate members to such an interim body.

“Earlier, the Raj Bhavan used to, more or less, concur with the list of nominees to the interim syndicate provided by the government. However, going by the recent turn of events, the government feels the governor may not fall in line, necessitating an amendment of the Act,” said a top source.

The government’s interest in putting up an interim syndicate is also reportedly driven by its motive to reconstitute it in such a manner that it comprises only pro-LDF nominees. In 2018, the government had constituted an interim syndicate in Calicut University comprising nominees close to the government only.

Govt to take Bill route

Govt planning Bill to amend Calicut University Act that would let it install interim syndicate

As present, only chancellor has this power

Govt move aims at inducting pro-LDF nominees

Term of present senate, syndicate of the varsity ends on March 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what may trigger fresh confrontation with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the government is likely to amend the Calicut University Act that would enable it to install an interim syndicate. At present, the chancellor has the authority to constitute it. Sources said the government plans to introduce a Bill to this effect when the assembly reconvenes next week. Though the government has reportedly apprised the Raj Bhavan of the plan, the move is not likely to get gubernatorial assent as it amounts to infringement on the rights of the governor as chancellor. The term of the present senate and syndicate of the varsity ends on March 5. However, no steps have been taken to start the process to reconstitute the two bodies. In such a scenario, putting in place an interim administration is necessary. As per the Calicut University Act, the governor is empowered to nominate members to such an interim body. “Earlier, the Raj Bhavan used to, more or less, concur with the list of nominees to the interim syndicate provided by the government. However, going by the recent turn of events, the government feels the governor may not fall in line, necessitating an amendment of the Act,” said a top source. The government’s interest in putting up an interim syndicate is also reportedly driven by its motive to reconstitute it in such a manner that it comprises only pro-LDF nominees. In 2018, the government had constituted an interim syndicate in Calicut University comprising nominees close to the government only. Govt to take Bill route Govt planning Bill to amend Calicut University Act that would let it install interim syndicate As present, only chancellor has this power Govt move aims at inducting pro-LDF nominees Term of present senate, syndicate of the varsity ends on March 5