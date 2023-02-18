Home States Kerala

Race for Youth Congress president post in Kerala hots up as Shafi’s term nears end

Akhil, the national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress, has been proactive in protest meetings organised in Thiruvananthapuram and across the state.

Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil (Photo | Facebook)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With Shafi Parambil’s tenure as Youth Congress state president set to get over by March, race for the post is hotting up. While the ‘A’ group has J S Akhil, Rahul Mamkoottathil, K M Abhijith and Manjukuttan as its nominees, the ‘I’ group’s kitty has Binu Chulliyil and Abdul Rasheed.

While Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are keen to have a leader nominated to the top post, group leaders prefer an election.

Akhil, the national coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress, has been proactive in protest meetings organised in Thiruvananthapuram and across the state. His name was considered for Kazhakoottam assembly constituency in the 2021 elections which later went in favour of Dr S S Lal.

Rahul is a familiar face in news channel discussions. Abhijith, who had stepped down as KSU state chief, was appointed the NSUI national general secretary recently. Youth Congress state secretary G Manjukuttan is another prominent contender. He was part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and a recipient of govt’s Vanamitra Award. 

While ‘I’ group’s Binu Chulliyil belongs to Alappuzha and is a loyalist of Venugopal, Abdul Rasheed had contested from Taliparamba assembly constituency in the 2021 elections. K S Sabarinadhan, YC state vice-president, informed that the YC state committee members will step down by May.

“Officially the current committee’s tenure will be over by March. At the last state committee meeting, we decided to hold a mega-state committee meeting in May end and then step down from office. Currently, unit and constituency-level meetings are going on,” Sabarinadhan told TNIE.

Nominees

J S Akhil, Rahul Mamkoottathil, K M Abhijith & Manjukuttan from A group 

Binu Chulliyil and Abdul Rasheed from I group

