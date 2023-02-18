Thillenkery revelations: Congress goes all out against Kannur CPM

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: As the CPM goes on the backfoot to play it safe and tries to make a comeback through defence mixed with caution following the revelations of Akash Thillenkery, sensing the opportunity, the Congress party in the district has launched an all-out attack against CPM.

With his revelations through Facebook in reply to a DYFI leader’s post, Akash Thillenkery had shocked the CPM by saying that he was only executing the orders issued by the leadership. Without specifically citing the murder of Shuhaib, Akash had said that those who had ordered the hit benefited as they got jobs in cooperative bodies.

Sensing the danger of engaging in a prolonged Facebook clash with gangsters like Akash Thillenkery, the DYFI leader had deleted his post, but by then the damage was done. Infuriated by the attitude of the CPM and its youth leaders, Akash Thillenkery continued his tirade against the party through social media, embarrassing the party further.

CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan had to restrain party workers by saying they should not engage in social media battles with gangsters like Akash Thillenkery. Five years after the death of Shuhaib, Congress party sees an opportunity to hit hard at the CPM in the district , highlighting the use of ‘quotation gangs’ to kill political rivals. “When Shuhaib was killed, P Jayarajan was the district secretary of the CPM. The murder would not have taken place without the knowledge of Jayarajan. The case should be investigated further,” said DCC president Martin George.

Thillenkery trio granted bail

Kannur: Akash Thillenkery, the prime accused in the Shuhaib murder case, surrendered in Mattannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday in connection with a case wherein it was alleged that he had insulted the modesty of a woman on social media. Akash was granted bail along with the other accused in the case, Jijo Thillenkery and Jayaprakash Thillenkery. The case was registered following a complaint by Sreelakshmi Anoop, a Muzhakkunnu DYFI worker. Meanwhile, police have reportedly begun steps to slap KAAPA charges on Akash and Jijo. They have started collecting details of cases registered against the two.

No need for CPM to reply to charges: M V Govindan

There is no need for the CPM to reply to the allegations of Akash Thillenkery who is part of a criminal gang, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said. Speaking to reporters in Taliparamba on Friday, he said that the CPM had not asked anyone to murder Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib. The murder was the fallout of a local issue. CPM has no need to respond to this.

“Akash Thillenkery is a member of a criminal gang. How can a member of a criminal gang say that the party had called for the murder of Shuhaib? Govindan asked. “CPM knows how to handle the situation. The police will soon take action against Akash Thillenkery who had made indecent comments about women on social media,” said Govindan.

“The demand for a CBI investigation in connection with the murder of Shuhaib is the political stand of the Congress. We have nothing against a CBI probe. Everyone knows that CBI is a caged parrot. And, the CBI investigation is not the final word,” he said.

KANNUR: As the CPM goes on the backfoot to play it safe and tries to make a comeback through defence mixed with caution following the revelations of Akash Thillenkery, sensing the opportunity, the Congress party in the district has launched an all-out attack against CPM. With his revelations through Facebook in reply to a DYFI leader’s post, Akash Thillenkery had shocked the CPM by saying that he was only executing the orders issued by the leadership. Without specifically citing the murder of Shuhaib, Akash had said that those who had ordered the hit benefited as they got jobs in cooperative bodies. Sensing the danger of engaging in a prolonged Facebook clash with gangsters like Akash Thillenkery, the DYFI leader had deleted his post, but by then the damage was done. Infuriated by the attitude of the CPM and its youth leaders, Akash Thillenkery continued his tirade against the party through social media, embarrassing the party further. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan had to restrain party workers by saying they should not engage in social media battles with gangsters like Akash Thillenkery. Five years after the death of Shuhaib, Congress party sees an opportunity to hit hard at the CPM in the district , highlighting the use of ‘quotation gangs’ to kill political rivals. “When Shuhaib was killed, P Jayarajan was the district secretary of the CPM. The murder would not have taken place without the knowledge of Jayarajan. The case should be investigated further,” said DCC president Martin George. Thillenkery trio granted bail Kannur: Akash Thillenkery, the prime accused in the Shuhaib murder case, surrendered in Mattannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday in connection with a case wherein it was alleged that he had insulted the modesty of a woman on social media. Akash was granted bail along with the other accused in the case, Jijo Thillenkery and Jayaprakash Thillenkery. The case was registered following a complaint by Sreelakshmi Anoop, a Muzhakkunnu DYFI worker. Meanwhile, police have reportedly begun steps to slap KAAPA charges on Akash and Jijo. They have started collecting details of cases registered against the two. No need for CPM to reply to charges: M V Govindan There is no need for the CPM to reply to the allegations of Akash Thillenkery who is part of a criminal gang, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said. Speaking to reporters in Taliparamba on Friday, he said that the CPM had not asked anyone to murder Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib. The murder was the fallout of a local issue. CPM has no need to respond to this. “Akash Thillenkery is a member of a criminal gang. How can a member of a criminal gang say that the party had called for the murder of Shuhaib? Govindan asked. “CPM knows how to handle the situation. The police will soon take action against Akash Thillenkery who had made indecent comments about women on social media,” said Govindan. “The demand for a CBI investigation in connection with the murder of Shuhaib is the political stand of the Congress. We have nothing against a CBI probe. Everyone knows that CBI is a caged parrot. And, the CBI investigation is not the final word,” he said.