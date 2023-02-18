Welfare of child paramount, Kerala High Court says in custody battle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted the custody of a 16-year-old boy, who is suffering from obesity and has limitations in moving freely, to his mother, saying that the child’s welfare had to be given prominence.

“Since the child is grown up and able to make rational decisions, too much importance cannot be given to parents’ demands,” said a division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar.

The bench issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by the father against the Thrissur family court rejecting his plea for permanent custody of the boy.

However, the HC modified the visitation timings. The family court had allowed the father visitation rights from 10 am to noon on second Saturdays. The HC changed this to second and fourth Saturdays. “While the child stays with his mother, his father has to be allowed to interact with him.

The child must maintain emotional bond and warmth with both parents which would help in his proper upbringing. Considering his physical condition and special needs, we hold that giving overnight custody of the boy to the father is not in the interest of the child,” said the court. In the court, the boy had expressed the desire to stay with his mother. The court noted that the boy has to use a wheelchair often.

