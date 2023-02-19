BJP leaders from Kerala may be named to national panels

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP will go for an organisational facelift ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year. The move comes amid apprehensions among workers that without some revamp efforts, the party might not perform as per expectations in the election.

The efforts may see a few leaders from the state being given entry to national commissions like National Minority Commission and National Commission for Scheduled Castes. It is learnt that the state leadership meeting in Kozhikode on February 20 will be decisive in this regard. The meeting to be held in the presence of national general secretary Dushyanth Kumar Gautham may also take decisions to organise several programmes to boost workers’ spirits.

The central and state leaderships are of the view that the party could not challenge the ruling and Opposition fronts with the current organisational setup. The central leadership is learned to have come up with a plan to shift some state office-bearers to various national commissions.

“This will pave the way for the leadership to make necessary appointments in the organisation,” a state office-bearer told TNIE.

“Many workers had also informed the central leaders about the need for a change in the state leadership. Otherwise, it will affect the party’s performance. The central and state leaders are also aware of this,” he said.

Final decision to be taken at BJP core panel meet

The final decision will be taken at the core committee meeting and will be announced at the state office-bearers meeting thereafter. The central leadership had already decided not to remove K Surendran from the post of state president. The BJP state leadership will also finalise the culmination venue of Surendran’s statewide yatra. It is now decided to be held in Thrissur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation will be the highlight of the valedictory function.

The party is also planning to organise three conferences related to three different categories of people. The first is the ‘women power’ conference to be organised in Thrissur in March.

A state-level conference of ex-service men will be held in Kozhikode. It will be followed by a state meet of people’s representatives of the party. The date and venue of the last two conferences will be decided at the state office-bearers’ meeting.

