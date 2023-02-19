CPM has become a den  of criminals: V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM has become a den of criminals and the hit squads used for silencing political opponents have now become a burden for the party, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Saturday, he said the party is now paying the price for allowing criminals to roam freely and is finding it difficult to tackle the crisis created by Akash Thillenkery.

“Though CPM state secretary M V Govindan has called Akash a criminal, the LDF government is resisting the move to bring CBI to investigate the murder of Shuhaib,’ said Satheesan.

“The government has spent rs 2.11 crore so far, taken from the pockets of the common people of Kerala, to help the criminals involved in the murders of Shuhaib of Kannur, and Kripesh, and Sarathlal of Periya. The criminal gangs are now blackmailing the party and it is finding it tough to manage the uproar created by Akash,” he said.

Satheesan pointed out that the arrest of Akash and his friends was a well-planned drama and the party has given directions to members to avoid social media posts that would provoke him. “Akash’s allegation that he had followed the orders of the party leadership is very serious and needs to be investigated. Congress wants CBI to probe the case,” he said.

