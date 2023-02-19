Home States Kerala

CPM has become a den  of criminals: V D Satheesan

Satheesan pointed out that the arrest of Akash and his friends was a well-planned drama and the party has given directions to members to avoid social media posts that would provoke him.

Published: 19th February 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM has become a den of criminals and the hit squads used for silencing political opponents have now become a burden for the party, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Saturday, he said the party is now paying the price for allowing criminals to roam freely and is finding it difficult to tackle the crisis created by Akash Thillenkery.

“Though CPM state secretary M V Govindan has called Akash a criminal, the LDF  government is resisting the move to bring CBI to investigate the murder of Shuhaib,’ said Satheesan.

“The government has spent rs 2.11 crore so far, taken from the pockets of the common people of Kerala, to help the criminals involved in the murders of Shuhaib of Kannur, and Kripesh, and Sarathlal of Periya. The criminal gangs are now blackmailing the party and it is finding it tough to manage the uproar created by Akash,” he said.

Satheesan pointed out that the arrest of Akash and his friends was a well-planned drama and the party has given directions to members to avoid social media posts that would provoke him. “Akash’s allegation that he had followed the orders of the party leadership is very serious and needs to be investigated. Congress wants CBI to probe the case,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan CPM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp