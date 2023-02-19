Cusat, Synthite join hands to establish CV Jacob Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University for Science and Technology (Cusat) and Synthite Industries are entering a partnership to establish a global centre of excellence for education, research, technology, and enterprise in metabolic engineering, synthetic biology and biomanufacturing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the MoU for the C V Jacob Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing, named after the founder of Synthite, on February 21 at the Cusat seminar hall at 11 am. The MoU will be signed by Aleyamma Jacob and Dr Meera V, Registrar, Cusat.

The initiative aims to create a world-class institute in synthetic biology and bio-manufacturing. Synthite initially allocated a financial outlay of Rs 20 crore as a seed fund to Cusat to establish the centre. The plan is to raise a further Rs 100 crore over the next three years.

Dr Sam Thomas, Dean of the School of Management Studies, Cusat, said that the Cusat would invite global agencies to join the initiative. “Also, there are many schemes that fund such educational-industrial initiatives globally. With the cooperation of such schemes and organisations, we will be able to raise the fund and improve the centre’s functioning,” said Dr Sam.

The Vice-Chancellor of Cusat, Dr K N Madhusoodanan, said that the centre would provide the students and faculty members with practical knowledge. “C V Jacob Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing is a research and development centre. At the centre, faculty members and students can work together with the researchers and developers in the industry,” said Dr Madhusoodanan.

He also said that the management plans to bring global experts and international agencies to the centre, through which the students and research scholars can learn more. “It will be an interdisciplinary centre. Students, research scholars and teachers of life sciences, physics, chemistry and biotechnology can utilise this opportunity to learn,” added Dr Madhusoodanan.

Dr Viju Jacob, the managing director of Synthite, said that researchers and students need practical knowledge and will get more opportunities in this industry-institution collaboration.

Vishal Menon, the Chief Development Officer of Synthite, said that the centre aims to build talent in Kerala to fuel the bio-economy. “The projected growth in the bio-economy in the next ten years is $300 billion. Thus we aim to create people with the right skill and expertise in the field,” said Vishal.

