Home States Kerala

Exodus of youths due to lack of jobs, says Tharoor

‘State’s edu system not equipped to meet demands of job market’

Published: 19th February 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

MP Shashi Tharoor speaking at the Yuva Maramon meeting held as part of the Maramon Convention in Pathanamthitta on Saturday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said that the high unemployment rate in Kerala is the main reason for the migration of youths to other states and countries. He was speaking at Yuva Maramon meeting held as part of the Maramon Convention on the topic ‘Youths and Migration’ in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

“We should create new employment opportunities in the state. Kerala should also become an investment-friendly state. Investors are wary of strikes and hartals in Kerala. We can draw more investments by becoming a hartal-free state. Only 2,000 factories were set up in Kerala in the past 15 years while one lakh factories are being set up in the country annually. In Tamil Nadu, 17,784 factories were set up in a year,” he said.

Noting that female candidates outnumber male job aspirants in employment exchanges, Tharoor sought more employment opportunities for women.

He said youngsters should be given opportunities in politics to do their best. “We have the largest gap between the average age of the population and the average age of the cabinet. In India, the population’s average age is 28 and the cabinet’s average age is 63. This gap cannot be seen in any other country,” he said. At least five seats should be reserved for youths below the age of 30 in Parliament. Kerala can also think about such a move, he said.

Speaking about the migration of students from Kerala to abroad, he said school education in Kerala is the best in the country. “But, there is a mismatch between what the education system does and what our job system seeks. Teachers should not teach students what to think. Instead, they should teach them how to think. In the 21st century, we do not need a well-filled mind. We need a well-formed mind. If you teach children how to think, they will face problems with confidence and move forward,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor unemployment youths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp