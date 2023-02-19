Forest department reviewing strategy on capturing 2 rogue jumbos in Idukki

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Dhoni experience, where the wild elephant menace increased after the capture of PT 7, which was dominating the area, has had the forest department rethinking its strategy on capturing Arikomban and Chakkakomban, two rogue elephants that have been terrorising residents of Chinnakanal, in Idukki district.

“The presence of a dominant male elephant may keep the herds away. If the dominant tusker is removed, other elephants will start venturing into the area. Forest chief veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah, who visited Chinnakanal, said the elephants can be tranquillised, though there are some difficulties due to terrain. However, capturing the elephants is not a permanent solution and we have to consider ecological aspects, too. We have to get the consent of the government,” said the chief conservator of forests, high range circle, R S Arun.

The department is considering a proposal to radio collar the rogue elephants. A GSM collar will help to track their movements and alert residents. There is a proposal to install solar fencing in the 21km stretch bordering the forest. The decision of the state government to sanction a tribal settlement in the 301 area of Chinnakanal, which was an elephant habitat, is cited as the reason for the man-elephant conflict in the area.

“The area was grassland and elephant habitat. Some resorts have come up in the area blocking the movement of elephants. Around 35 people have been killed by elephants since 2003 and the only solution is relocating the families. Most of the 301 families who were provided land in the area have left due to fear of elephants. Only 40 people belonging to 13 families remain,” said M N Jayachandran, an environmentalist.

