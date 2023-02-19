Home States Kerala

Forest department reviewing strategy on capturing 2 rogue jumbos in Idukki

Around 35 people have been killed by elephants since 2003 and the only solution is relocating the families.

Published: 19th February 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

jumbos

For representational purposes | eXPRESS

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Dhoni experience, where the wild elephant menace increased after the capture of PT 7, which was dominating the area, has had the forest department rethinking its strategy on capturing Arikomban and Chakkakomban, two rogue elephants that have been terrorising residents of Chinnakanal, in Idukki district.

“The presence of a dominant male elephant may keep the herds away. If the dominant tusker is removed, other elephants will start venturing into the area. Forest chief veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah, who visited Chinnakanal, said the elephants can be tranquillised, though there are some difficulties due to terrain. However, capturing the elephants is not a permanent solution and we have to consider ecological aspects, too. We have to get the consent of the government,” said the chief conservator of forests, high range circle, R S Arun.

The department is considering a proposal to radio collar the rogue elephants. A GSM collar will help to track their movements and alert residents. There is a proposal to install solar fencing in the 21km stretch bordering the forest. The decision of the state government to sanction a tribal settlement in the 301 area of Chinnakanal, which was an elephant habitat, is cited as the reason for the man-elephant conflict in the area.

“The area was grassland and elephant habitat. Some resorts have come up in the area blocking the movement of elephants. Around 35 people have been killed by elephants since 2003 and the only solution is relocating the families. Most of the 301 families who were provided land in the area have left due to fear of elephants. Only 40 people belonging to 13 families remain,” said M N Jayachandran, an environmentalist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest department jumbos
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp