Frost continues in Munnar, huge loss as 550 hectares of tea plants wilt

By Express News Service

MUNNAR: Though the temperature has been rising in the midlands and coastal belt of Kerala, the Munnar hill station continues to shiver as the mercury has dipped to sub-zero levels.

Though the cool weather has been attracting tourists, the Kannan Devan Hill Plantations (KDHP) has suffered a huge loss as the frost has led to wilting of tea plants on 550 hectares of plantation. According to the company, this is the biggest loss after 2014 when 800 hectares of tea was destroyed due to frost.

“The temperature was hovering at sub-zero levels continuously from January 11 to 21 which caused frost fall and damage to tea plants. After that, the temperature rose and was hovering around 5 to 7 degree Celsius till last week. The temperature started declining on Thursday and on Saturday two stations recorded sub-zero temperatures.

However, it is very hot during day time and the mercury climbs to 28 degree Celsius by noon,” said an officer. “We are yet to calculate the loss but the plants will take at least four months to regenerate. There will be a huge decline in yield during the next few months,” he said.

MUNNAR: Though the temperature has been rising in the midlands and coastal belt of Kerala, the Munnar hill station continues to shiver as the mercury has dipped to sub-zero levels. Though the cool weather has been attracting tourists, the Kannan Devan Hill Plantations (KDHP) has suffered a huge loss as the frost has led to wilting of tea plants on 550 hectares of plantation. According to the company, this is the biggest loss after 2014 when 800 hectares of tea was destroyed due to frost. “The temperature was hovering at sub-zero levels continuously from January 11 to 21 which caused frost fall and damage to tea plants. After that, the temperature rose and was hovering around 5 to 7 degree Celsius till last week. The temperature started declining on Thursday and on Saturday two stations recorded sub-zero temperatures. However, it is very hot during day time and the mercury climbs to 28 degree Celsius by noon,” said an officer. “We are yet to calculate the loss but the plants will take at least four months to regenerate. There will be a huge decline in yield during the next few months,” he said.