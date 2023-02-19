Kerala: No end to Dhoni’s tusker troubles, ‘courtesy’ PT 7

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Palakkad Tusker 7 (PT 7)’s influence is still being felt in Dhoni. His capture last month has failed to end the woes of the residents of the hamlet, located on the forest fringes of Palakkad. Two elephant herds are now active in the area and they seem to have been inspired by PT 7, say locals.

“PT 7, renamed Dhoni after his capture, was a rogue elephant who was not part of any herd. He used to roam the village and charge at people. He didn’t have a permanent companion and used to introduce other elephants to the area. Though other herds were present in the area they were not regular visitors. But after PT 7 was captured two herds have been frequenting the village. One herd has two adults and a calf while the other has three adults and two calves,” said Vinay Chacko, a resident.

The rogue tusker was captured by the forest department on January 22 and shifted to a kraal. The elephants have been destroying plantains and paddy and turn aggressive when farmers try to scare them away.

“The presence of calves in the herd has made the elephants more protective. Two rubber tappers — Joseph and Khalid — were hurt after they were chased by the animals. A cow was mauled to death by an elephant at Pazhampully recently. A biker was chased by the herd in the last few days,” said Vinay.

Wild elephants have been noticed in a 17km stretch bordering the forest — in Malampuzha, Walayar, Dhoni, Mundoor and Kalladikode. In Malampuzha, a herd of 17 wild elephants is roaming the villages. However, a senior forest officer claimed that there is no elephant menace in Dhoni now. “We have had some complaints of herds destroying crops in Malampuzha,” he said.

The degradation of forest land is being blamed for the excursions, said Vinay. “The department has converted a major area of the forest into a plantation by growing eucalyptus and teak. The water resources in the forest have also dried up. If the department protects the grasslands and water bodies it will help reduce the elephant menace,” he said.

