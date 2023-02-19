Home States Kerala

Linguist Ronald Asher’s funeral in Edinburgh on Wednesday

On her return, she got an email from Prof Asher’s son, David. He has another son, Michael, too.   

Published: 19th February 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Ronald E Asher

Prof Ronald E Asher

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The funeral of Prof Ronald E Asher, the British linguist who died on December 26 last, will be held at Edinburgh on Wednesday. Omana Gangadharan, writer and former civic ambassador of Newham County in London, has got an invitation from Asher’s family to attend the funeral and give a memorial speech.

Omana Gangadharan

Incidentally, the funeral is being held on ‘Ash’ Wednesday, which is the beginning of the Lent season where after 46 days Easter Sunday comes.   

96-year-old Asher had died in his sleep at his Edinburgh home on Boxing Day. Due to the long holiday break in the UK and other formalities to be completed, Prof Asher’s family decided to have a befitting funeral at a later date. At the time of his passing away, his close friend Omana Gangadharan was at her ancestral home in Changanassery.

Before she flew to London a few weeks ago, she planted a mango tree at her ancestral home and named it, ‘Ash Mango’. On her return, she got an email from Prof Asher’s son, David. He has another son, Michael, too.   

“David has informed that Asher’s funeral service will be held at Oakvale Funeral Home, Edinburgh, at 10.30 am UK time on Wednesday. The burial will be held at 12 noon at Dean Cemetery’s Edgehill area. It will be followed by a reception at one of the hotels at Edinburgh City Centre,” Omana told TNIE.

Prof Asher translated Malayalam’s favourite author Vaikom Mohammad Basheer’s brilliant work Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu, (Me Grandad ‘ad an Elephant), taking the Beypore Sultan across the seas.
That’s how his association with Kerala started in 1964 when he first came to meet Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai and a year later to meet Basheer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Ronald E Asher Omana Gangadharan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp