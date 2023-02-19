Siblings drown, one missing in Pampa in Kerala

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Two brothers drowned and a youth went missing in the Pampa while they were taking bath at Parappuzhakadavu within Aranmula police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased are Merin, 18, and his brother Mefin, 15, of Chettikulangara, Alappuzha. Abin, 24, their friend and native of the same place, is missing.

“The bodies of the brothers were recovered. However, Abin is still missing. The incident took place on Saturday evening. They were in Pathanamthitta to attend Maramon Convention. While trying to save one of them from drowning, the other two got caught in the current,” the police said.

