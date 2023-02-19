Home States Kerala

Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala

Inflation touched  a high of 6.45% in Kerala in September 2022 too. 

Published: 19th February 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

rupee, tax, money

For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budgetary hike in fuel tax could further accentuate inflation in the state which touched a  high of  6.45% in January. In September 2022, retail inflation in  Kerala had touched a record high of 6.45%, but had tapered down to 5.90% in November.

Retail inflation in Kerala has remained lower than the national average for most of  the past 12 months largely due to lower price hikes in food and beverages. However, experts caution that coupled with the hike in liquor tax, the overall impact of the  inflation would be severe on the common man and could edge up to new highs.

According to the data released by National Statistical  Office (NSO) early this week, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.45% in Kerala in January 2023 , when compared to 6.52 % for the country.

Inflation touched  a high of 6.45% in Kerala in September 2022 too. Rural Kerala was more affected by the price rise of essentials, showed January figures. The inflation rate in rural  Kerala was 6.54% as against 6.20% in urban areas.

The NSO calculates the inflation rate based on the prices of six baskets or groups of goods and services. They are  ‘food and beverages’, ‘pan, tobacco and intoxicants’, ‘clothing and footwear’, ‘housing’, ‘fuel and light’, and ‘miscellaneous’.  The separate CPI for each basket is  not available for January. The previous months’ data showed that the state’s retail inflation was nudged up by high prices for ‘fuel and light’ and ‘food and  beverages’ baskets. Economist Dr Jose Sebastian said the surge in inflation could be due to a temporary shortage of commodities. “Higher oil prices will contribute to  inflation directly. Also, it is high time for introspection on the efficiency of the public distribution system. People will be forced to depend on the open  market when Supplyco fails to supply commodities at affordable prices,” he added. 

For most of 2022, Kerala had managed to rein in retail inflation, especially food  prices. While the country’s inflation rate ranged between 5.88% (November)- 7.79% (April) in 2022, Kerala’s figures swung between 3.92% (February)-6.45%  (September). While the government attributes it to the efficiency of PDS, economists like Jose Sebastian say that a decline in purchasing power could also be a reason  for the lower inflation in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp