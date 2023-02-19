Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budgetary hike in fuel tax could further accentuate inflation in the state which touched a high of 6.45% in January. In September 2022, retail inflation in Kerala had touched a record high of 6.45%, but had tapered down to 5.90% in November.

Retail inflation in Kerala has remained lower than the national average for most of the past 12 months largely due to lower price hikes in food and beverages. However, experts caution that coupled with the hike in liquor tax, the overall impact of the inflation would be severe on the common man and could edge up to new highs.

According to the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) early this week, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.45% in Kerala in January 2023 , when compared to 6.52 % for the country.

Inflation touched a high of 6.45% in Kerala in September 2022 too. Rural Kerala was more affected by the price rise of essentials, showed January figures. The inflation rate in rural Kerala was 6.54% as against 6.20% in urban areas.

The NSO calculates the inflation rate based on the prices of six baskets or groups of goods and services. They are ‘food and beverages’, ‘pan, tobacco and intoxicants’, ‘clothing and footwear’, ‘housing’, ‘fuel and light’, and ‘miscellaneous’. The separate CPI for each basket is not available for January. The previous months’ data showed that the state’s retail inflation was nudged up by high prices for ‘fuel and light’ and ‘food and beverages’ baskets. Economist Dr Jose Sebastian said the surge in inflation could be due to a temporary shortage of commodities. “Higher oil prices will contribute to inflation directly. Also, it is high time for introspection on the efficiency of the public distribution system. People will be forced to depend on the open market when Supplyco fails to supply commodities at affordable prices,” he added.

For most of 2022, Kerala had managed to rein in retail inflation, especially food prices. While the country’s inflation rate ranged between 5.88% (November)- 7.79% (April) in 2022, Kerala’s figures swung between 3.92% (February)-6.45% (September). While the government attributes it to the efficiency of PDS, economists like Jose Sebastian say that a decline in purchasing power could also be a reason for the lower inflation in the state.

