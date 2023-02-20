Home States Kerala

Buzz on Tharoor’s entry into Congress Working Committee

Batting for Tharoor, a senior Congress leader told this newspaper that the party cannot sideline him anymore.

Published: 20th February 2023

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Shashi Tharoor hinted that he may reconsider his decision not to run for the Congress Working Committee if elections are held, party sources said he may be made a special invitee to the party’s top decision-making body. 

Tharoor, who had said earlier that he would not contest CWC elections, said on Saturday, “I’m waiting for an official declaration... There could be a change in the stand according to the party’s decision.” Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal was also non-committal. “Wait and see,” was his reply when asked about the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s prospects of getting nominated to CWC. 

Batting for Tharoor, a senior Congress leader told this newspaper that the party cannot sideline him anymore. “The leadership is aware of his clout among the youth and apolitical people in the state and across the country.” The leader added that Tharoor would have got into the CWC without any problem had he stood within the party framework.

“He had held the edge among Congress leaders from the state. But his much-publicised meetings with various community leaders played spoilsport.” Sources said senior leader Ramesh Chennithala is likely to get a berth in the CWC.

