College authorities ask students in Kerala to avoid black masks and clothes at CM’s event

After the incident became controversial, the police clarified that they did not demand the college authorities to issue such an instruction.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:35 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Kerala police see red in everything black these days. On the recommendation of the police, the officials of the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, instructed students to avoid wearing black colour clothes and masks to an event in which the chief minister was the guest. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Meenchanda campus on Sunday to inaugurate the second edition of the State Biodiversity Congress organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board. After the incident became controversial, the police clarified that they did not demand the college authorities to issue such an instruction.

Meanwhile, Edakkotte Shaji, the principal in-charge of the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, said that it was just a recommendation and not an order. “It was just a voice message that I sent to all department heads and students on Saturday night. The police officials while supervising the preparations for the  CM’s event recommended us this. It was not an order and it was not compulsory also,” he said.

