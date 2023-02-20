Fight drug menace, asks Mar Thoma Church head during 128th Maramon Convention

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 128th Maramon Convention concluded on the Pampa riverbed in Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Sunday. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, delivered the concluding message. Speaking on the occasion, the Church head exhorted people to fight the menace posed by drugs. He also cautioned against a sense of revenge evolving in relationships. The metropolitan also conveyed his condolences to the families of the three youths from Chettikulangara, Alappuzha, who died after drowning in the Pampa, near the venue. They had arrived to attend the convention on Saturday and had drowned while bathing in the river. Fighting back tears, Theodosius said the Church and society at large share the pain of the grieving families. Suffragan Metropolitans Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas delivered the keynote addresses. Health Minister Veena George and MP Anto Antony were present on the occasion.