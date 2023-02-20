Home States Kerala

Fight drug menace, asks Mar Thoma Church head during 128th Maramon Convention

The metropolitan also conveyed his condolences to the families of the three youths from Chettikulangara, Alappuzha, who died after drowning in the Pampa, near the venue.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mar Thoma Church supremo Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan addressing the valedictory session of the 128th Maramon Convention in Kozhenchery on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

Mar Thoma Church supremo Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan addressing the valedictory session of the 128th Maramon Convention in Kozhenchery on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  The 128th Maramon Convention concluded on the Pampa riverbed in Maramon, near Kozhencherry, on Sunday. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, delivered the concluding message. Speaking on the occasion, the Church head exhorted people to fight the menace posed by drugs. He also cautioned against a sense of revenge evolving in relationships. 

The metropolitan also conveyed his condolences to the families of the three youths from Chettikulangara, Alappuzha, who died after drowning in the Pampa, near the venue. They had arrived to attend the convention on Saturday and had drowned while bathing in the river. 

Fighting back tears, Theodosius said the Church and society at large share the pain of the grieving families. Suffragan Metropolitans Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas delivered the keynote addresses. Health Minister Veena George and MP Anto Antony  were present on the occasion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
128th Maramon Convention
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp