Increasing fraud by staff eats into KSRTC’s revenue in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the severe financial crisis, the state-run public transport KSRTC has also to bear the increasing burden of financial malpractice by its employees. The siphoning off money from fare collected, stealing, and corruption in local purchases have been noticed in a series of inspections conducted by the KSRTC. The extent of corruption forced KSRTC management to put up notices in depots warning employees of strong action.

KSRTC has been adopting various mechanisms to prevent financial malpractice since its inception. Electronic ticketing machines, computerisation, and centralised purchasing systems were some of the measures adopted to ensure transparency. But it was found that the system still has loopholes that make it conducive to fraud. “A conductor in a superclass service was caught collecting money from 30 out of 54 passengers without issuing tickets. Some conductors give passengers the option to pay the fare in a personal account,” said an officer.

The general secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union, M G Rahul said the theft cases were mostly reported in Swift bus services. “Swift employees are appointed by the management looking for cheaper employment. The rise in the number of theft cases in Swift has now become an embarrassment for the management,” he said.

The KSRTC management has taken up the issue seriously and has warned the employees of criminal proceedings. “The tendency to steal the organisation’s money is a serious violation of discipline and rules. It threatens the very existence of the organisation,” said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar in a circular to the employees. He warned the employees of taking action under the Kerala Civil Service rules and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. KSRTC has also plans to strengthen the internal vigilance wing by appointing retired IPS officers.

Jude Joseph, a former vehicle supervisor, and a whistleblower blamed the KSRTC for creating a conducive atmosphere for malpractices. “The passengers can safely travel without taking tickets because the checking inspectors are not doing their duty properly. It helps the conductors to involve in malpractices with impunity,” said Jude. He said a previous order assigning one inspector for 10 buses was rarely complied with. KSRTC made a record collection of over `220 crore with an average daily collection of over Rs 8 crore in December.

