Home States Kerala

Kerala government cites ‘technicalities’ as Aadhaar data of 6 per cent of students found inaccurate

The details emerged in a report submitted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to the general education department.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Image used for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the general education department, it has come to light that the Aadhaar-based data of nearly 6% of the students in the state’s government and aided schools in the current academic year are inaccurate. This has cast doubt over the accuracy of the government’s oft-quoted figures relating to student enrolment and the staff fixation that was carried out based on those numbers.

The details emerged in a report submitted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to the general education department. According to an official, the report was compiled in September last year after collating data entered by the schools across the state.

The Aadhaar data received were classified broadly into three categories valid, invalid and not given. Errors related to name, gender, etc, would fall in the invalid category, the official said. “Though it was found that close to 80,000 students had not provided their Aadhaar details, the number has come down as the academic year progressed,” the official said. It is reliably learnt that of the 33.4 lakh students whose data was verified, KITE found that Aadhaar details of 3.41% of the students were invalid and another 2.37% had not furnished the UID details. 

Senior officials of the department said the discrepancies were ‘technical’. “The report was prepared in the middle of the academic year and schools have carried out rectification measures after that. The technical issues will soon be addressed,” said an official.

AADHAAR WOES
Total students - 33.44 lakh
Valid - 94.2 % 
Invalid - 3.41%
Not given - 2.37%

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhar data KITE
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp