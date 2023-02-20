Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad calls for better industry-education tie-up

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pointing out that the state spends only 0.46% of its budget on higher education, the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has called for a much larger allocation in the sector. It also sought increased industry-institution collaboration for improving the job prospects of students passing out of colleges.

KSSP officials told TNIE that they find it baffling that a higher education reforms commission, appointed by the state government, recommended raising the number of seats in colleges, despite the fact that the data by the Kerala Higher Education Council in 2021 found that around 80,000 seats in undergraduate courses in 1,504 colleges are lying vacant.

Dr Ratheesh Krishnan, executive member, said discussions are essential to perceive the practicality and suitability of these recommendations, lacking as they do solid action plans. Experts say it is necessary to take action based to the current situation of the education system.

Compared to other states, Kerala does not allocate enough funds for the education sector, KSSP officials said. The shortage of funds causes a delay in the development of infrastructure and other facilities. The KSSP released its set of recommendations for the sector at a recent press conference.

Defending the recommendations, Prof Amrith G Kumar, dean, School of Education, Central University of Kerala, said more funds should be allocated for education, specifically higher education, to provide students with quality education.

“There is a strong feeling that the higher education system in Kerala is inadequate. Reducing funding for the higher education sector is a flaw the state needs to correct,” said Prof Amrith. He said people in Kerala have a migratory behaviour in their structural consciousness and it is evident from the 1990s.

“Middle-class families are convinced that degrees from foreign universities can help them settle in any other country. Thus, we must improve the quality of higher education to stop the trend of moving to western countries,” said Prof Amrith. Commissions have found that over 30,000 students leave abroad for higher studies every year.

Another recommendation of the KSSP is to introduce institution-industry collaboration as the curriculum in the state fails to meet the requirements of industry. Defending KSSP, Prof Amrith said other states have more opportunities to bring in institution-industry collaboration.

Dr Ratheesh said three commissions, Shyam B Menon Commission for Curriculum Reforms, C P Aravindkumar Commission for Exam Reforms and M K Jayakumar Commission for Law Reforms, have failed to recommend solid action plans in many areas that need immediate attention.

‘Create more research opportunities’

Among other recommendations, KSSP suggests creating more research opportunities. Research is essential and can help deal with many problems including floods, financial crises, and virus outbreaks. The higher education system in Kerala is not capable enough to cater for job-related requirements or to improve the standards of living of the people and add to the development activities in the state, it said. KSSP officials believe that reports on the appointment of unqualified persons to top positions can create a negative perception among the public.

Therefore, the government should clarify the popular perception of political intervention in the sector. The state government’s decision to appoint a professor of practice in project mode courses for five years can affect the quality of education.

