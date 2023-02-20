Notorious inter-state thief nabbed in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A notorious inter-state robber was nabbed by Kochi city police during a combing operation. Police said Prakash Kumar Sahu alias Santhosh Kumar Sahu, who hails from Odisha, was nabbed by a team led by central police circle inspector S Vijayashankar. Based on the information that a person was found moving suspiciously near Ernakulam General Hospital at night, police launched a search. On seeing the patrol team, the accused fled on foot. But the team chased him down. Though he tried acting deaf and dumb, police found the real identity of the accused when they examined his criminal record. He was earlier arrested by Andhra, Telangana and Odisha police in connection with several robbery cases. He has also committed robberies in Kerala, officers said. An iron rod, a pair of gloves and two screwdrivers were recovered from the bag he was carrying. According to his records, Prakash was involved in several thefts, including the sensational Kanakadurga temple robbery in Vijayawada and the Jagannath temple robbery in Puri.