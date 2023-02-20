Home States Kerala

Three startups from Kerala to show their mettle in UK

The three are Dreampot, Fuselage and PanLys. They were selected through applications by the Department of International Trade (DIT), UK.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three startups from Kerala have been chosen for Scale Up Games UK summit to be held between March 4-10. The three are Dreampot, Fuselage and PanLys. They were selected through applications by the Department of International Trade (DIT), UK.

Dreampot is a mobile application that gamifies the e-commerce experience in India. According to Azhar Seyad, the startup’s founder and CEO, it has more than 350,000+ users and has shipped 2000+ products to more than 25 states in a short span. He told TNIE that the summit is part of the Global Entrepreneurship Programme (GEP) by the UK government to attract high-potential startups from across the globe to set up their global headquarters in the UK.

“By being a part of this programme, the UK government will extend all support through DIT in reaching out to different stakeholders in the startup ecosystem along with help in setting up our business there. This would help in a seamless entry into the UK market. Dreampot has also been endorsed for the Tier 1 Innovator Visa under the GEP, enabling us more stability while in the UK,” said Azhar, a management graduate.

Fuselage is an agri-tech startup which extends support to improve agricultural productivity by rolling out suitable farming methods with surveillance using drones. His time as an aeronautical engineer had proved instrumental in helping Devan, the startup’s co-founder, develop drones.

PanLys Biosecurity Solutions, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup co-founded by Sooraj Sanjeev, distributes Aerolyz, an air purifier which can kill germs inside vehicles and buildings. Sooraj, the company’s CEO, had come out with the product during the pandemic.  He is an industrial engineer.

