Ciza Thomas’ replacement is state govt’s call, says Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a setback to the governor, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has held that it is for the state government to decide whether any other name is to be recommended as vice-chancellor in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to replace Ciza Thomas.

It is purely within the realm of the government to adopt such a course. It is appropriate for the state government while recommending such names, to follow the procedure of sending a panel of a minimum of three names, in light of the UGC regulation as far as the regular appointment is concerned. Though it is not related to temporary appointments, the very objective of the UGC regulations is to eschew arbitrariness and to ensure fair play while recommending such names, the bench said.

“Therefore, we are of the view that the government is free to suggest a panel of a minimum of three other names to the chancellor to replace Ciza Thomas,” it said. The court issued the order while disposing of the appeal filed by the state government challenging a single judge’s order upholding the appointment of Ciza.

The bench said the chancellor has been conferred with the power to appoint persons, who possess the necessary qualifications as prescribed by the UGC, as vice-chancellor.

However, the chancellor, in that process, cannot overlook the authority of the state government to recommend any qualified name for appointment as vice-chancellor. When a statute prescribes a particular mode, be it a directory or mandatory, that has to be followed for such an appointment and cannot be disregarded while making such an appointment.

“In the case of appointment to a fortuitous post, without there being a selection, based on a choice of the appointing authority as a stop-gap arrangement, the appointee cannot claim any right to continue for a fixed term or till a regular hand is replaced. The appointment being a stop-gap arrangement, it is always open for the recommending authority to recommend any other name to replace such an appointee,” the order said.

