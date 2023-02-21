Home States Kerala

Kerala police move court to cancel bail of Akash Thillenkery

Public prosecutor K Ajith Kumar filed a petition before Thalasserry Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in this regard.

Advocate general BS Prasad said the petitioner had tried to mislead the court by stating that the money was meant for the Chief Secretary to finance his contempt of court cases.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Police have approached the court to cancel the bail granted to Akash Thillenkery, who is an accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib.

Public prosecutor K Ajith Kumar filed a petition before Thalasserry Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in this regard. The police submitted a report before the court that Akash had violated bail conditions by getting himself involved in cases.

When Akash was granted bail by the High Court in connection with the murder of Shuhaib, one of the bail conditions was that he should not get involved in any cases. Since two cases were registered against Akash at Muzhakkunnu and Mattannur police stations recently, the police want the cancellation of bail granted to him in Shuhaib murder case.

It was on February 12, 2018, that Shuhaib was murdered by a gang of CPM workers at Edayannur.

