Kerala urges southern states to join hands to tackle communicable diseases

The meeting discussed the unprecedented challenges posed by various infectious diseases.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala hosted a meeting with neighbouring states to discuss strategies for preventing communicable diseases in bordering areas. The representatives of health departments in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mahi (Puducherry) attended the meeting.

It stressed the importance of data sharing, disease alerts, preparation of a strategic action plan, implementation of containment/quarantine guidelines and development of materials for localised awareness creation.

The meeting discussed the unprecedented challenges posed by various infectious diseases. Climate change, antimicrobial resistance and pesticide resistance have accentuated the spread of diseases, according to the expert attendees.

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the meeting. She sought for continuation and strengthening of cooperation of states with a focus on ‘one health’. “The idea of one-health is particularly important for Kerala considering the large inter-state movement of vegetables, poultry and cattle,” she said.

The minister also lauded the efforts of neighbouring states in fighting tuberculosis, malaria, H1N1, influenza, and Covid-19.

“The border meetings help in strengthening the cooperation of states not only in public health but also in improving the general ties. The South Indian states have shown better performance in controlling communicable diseases. We still need joint efforts to combat recurring challenges,” the minister said.

Mrunmai Joshi, the state mission director of NHM; Dr P Samptah, the state surveillance Officer of Tamil Nadu;  Dr Ramesh K K, the state surveillance officer of Karnataka; Dr Muhamed Shameer, the senior medical officer of Mahe; Dr Sakeena, additional director of health service; medical officers and surveillance officers of bordering districts attended the meeting.

