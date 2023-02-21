Left trade unions slam transport minister over KSRTC salary crisis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC’s proposal to disburse salary in instalments has come under severe criticism from left trade unions. The Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (CITU) and the Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (AITUC) came out publicly against the corporation management and Transport Minister Antony Raju.

They held protest meets in front of the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday against the corporation’s move.

CITU vice-president and former minister A K Balan criticised Antony Raju and the management for taking unilateral decisions.

“Bureaucrats have their own ideas and they keep ministers in the loop. But if the minister dances to their tunes, he/she will be isolated. The minister should be able to take the employees into confidence,” said Balan.

The KSRTEA protested against the move by sending 10,000 letters to the chief minister highlighting the salary issue.

The minister, however, played down the criticism against him. “I do not take the criticisms personally. The decision to pay salaries in instalments was taken by the management. I just made comments to clarify it,” said Raju.

The unions leaders said they so far refrained from open protest due to the ongoing case in the High Court regarding the delay in salary disbursal.

“The management has told the court that the trade unions are sabotaging all the reform measures in KSRTC. This is not true. Though the management promised to give salaries before the fifth of every month, they have failed miserably.

The employees cannot be blamed for it,” said M G Rahul, general secretary, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC’s proposal to disburse salary in instalments has come under severe criticism from left trade unions. The Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (CITU) and the Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (AITUC) came out publicly against the corporation management and Transport Minister Antony Raju. They held protest meets in front of the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday against the corporation’s move. CITU vice-president and former minister A K Balan criticised Antony Raju and the management for taking unilateral decisions. “Bureaucrats have their own ideas and they keep ministers in the loop. But if the minister dances to their tunes, he/she will be isolated. The minister should be able to take the employees into confidence,” said Balan. The KSRTEA protested against the move by sending 10,000 letters to the chief minister highlighting the salary issue. The minister, however, played down the criticism against him. “I do not take the criticisms personally. The decision to pay salaries in instalments was taken by the management. I just made comments to clarify it,” said Raju. The unions leaders said they so far refrained from open protest due to the ongoing case in the High Court regarding the delay in salary disbursal. “The management has told the court that the trade unions are sabotaging all the reform measures in KSRTC. This is not true. Though the management promised to give salaries before the fifth of every month, they have failed miserably. The employees cannot be blamed for it,” said M G Rahul, general secretary, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.