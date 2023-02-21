Home States Kerala

Left trade unions slam transport minister over KSRTC salary crisis

‘Don’t dance to bureaucrats’ tunes,’ senior CPM leader A K Balan tells Antony Raju

Published: 21st February 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

Kerala Minister Antony Raju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC’s proposal to disburse salary in instalments has come under severe criticism from left trade unions. The Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (CITU) and the Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (AITUC) came out publicly against the corporation management and Transport Minister Antony Raju.

They held protest meets in front of the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday against the corporation’s move.

CITU vice-president and former minister A K Balan criticised Antony Raju and the management for taking unilateral decisions.

“Bureaucrats have their own ideas and they keep ministers in the loop. But if the minister dances to their tunes, he/she will be isolated. The minister should be able to take the employees into confidence,” said Balan.

The KSRTEA protested against the move by sending 10,000 letters to the chief minister highlighting the salary issue.

The minister, however, played down the criticism against him. “I do not take the criticisms personally. The decision to pay salaries in instalments was taken by the management. I just made comments to clarify it,” said Raju.

The unions leaders said they so far refrained from open protest due to the ongoing case in the High Court regarding the delay in salary disbursal.

“The management has told the court that the trade unions are sabotaging all the reform measures in KSRTC. This is not true. Though the management promised to give salaries before the fifth of every month, they have failed miserably.

The employees cannot be blamed for it,” said M G Rahul, general secretary, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Raju KSRTC salary crisis
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp