No move to join Left, says new RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John

Azeez served as party state secretary for two consecutive terms.

Senior leader and former Kerala minister Shibu Baby John. (Photo | Shibu Baby John Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the RSP will not move towards the ruling Left Front, Shibu Baby John who was elected as the new RSP state secretary said the concept of seeking mercy at the LDF doorsteps for validation as a Left party is in itself a fallacy.

“The Revolutionary Socialist Party is the real Left party and will in no way sever ties with the Opposition UDF. The CPM has deteriorated to the core. Left politics in Kerala is fast on the wane. Ironically, there’s nothing  left about the Left in government.,” reiterated Shibu Baby John to TNIE.

 “The biggest challenge is attracting youngsters to the Left ideology. The new cadres have no idea whatsoever about even the concept of what constitutes the Left. And that’s exactly why the CPM had to come up with its rectification campaign. Till recently,  corruption was unthinkable in the CPM. But a cultural change seeped in,  thereby decimating its ideological position,” he opined.

The former minister was elected as RSP  state secretary in place of veteran AA Azeez who stepped down at the party state committee meeting on Monday. Shibu is currently RSP central secretariat member.

A  decision to this effect was taken last year itself. At the party district and state conferences last year, there was widespread criticism against the state leadership.  Azeez was interested in continuing but agreed to step down after the party’s national conference. Following this, leaders arrived at a consensus at the state conference. Azeez served as party state secretary for two consecutive terms.

