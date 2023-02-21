Pinarayi sees IUML-Congress hand behind Jamaat-RSS discussions

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Sensing a political opportunity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dragged UDF into the controversy hovering around the secret talks between Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and RSS, by raising doubts over the role of Welfare Party, Muslim League and Congress, behind the secret talks.

Inaugurating the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jadha, the state-wide march of CPM led by its state secretary M V Govindan at Kumbla, Kasaragod, he said that they should clarify their roles in the issue before the public.

“Welfare Party, which is the political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami, has been functioning along with Congress and Muslim League in the state. There is chemistry between these parties. It is here that some doubts are being raised,” said Pinarayi.

“Now, people have been asking what is there to discuss between RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami. For whom did they hold these discussions? Whatever it is, it would not be for the benefit of the minorities in the country. The majority of people in any religion are secular in their minds. They understand the communal agenda of the RSS. Other Muslim organisations too have come out criticising the discussions between Jamaat e Islami and RSS,” said Pinarayi.

The Opposition in Kerala is reluctant to criticise the Union government’s policies. We don’t want them to support the good things being done by the state government in Kerala. But, why are they not ready to oppose the wrong policies of the Union government? Pinarayi asked.

The campaign being led by CPM state secretary M V Govindan is to highlight the achievements of the LDF government and the Union government’s neglect of the state. The campaign will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18.

