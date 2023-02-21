Home States Kerala

Pinarayi sees IUML-Congress hand behind Jamaat-RSS discussions

CM asks Muslim League, Congress to clarify their roles in the issue before the public

Published: 21st February 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jadha at Kumbla in Kasaragod on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Sensing a political opportunity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dragged UDF into the controversy hovering around the secret talks between Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and RSS, by raising doubts over the role of Welfare Party, Muslim League and Congress, behind the secret talks.

Inaugurating the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jadha, the state-wide march of CPM led by its state secretary M V Govindan at Kumbla, Kasaragod, he said that they should clarify their roles in the issue before the public.
“Welfare Party, which is the political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami, has been functioning along with Congress and Muslim League in the state. There is chemistry between these parties. It is here that some doubts are being raised,” said Pinarayi.

“Now, people have been asking what is there to discuss between RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami. For whom did they hold these discussions? Whatever it is, it would not be for the benefit of the minorities in the country. The majority of people in any religion are secular in their minds. They understand the communal agenda of the RSS. Other Muslim organisations too have come out criticising the discussions between Jamaat e Islami and RSS,” said Pinarayi.

The Opposition in Kerala is reluctant to criticise the Union government’s policies. We don’t want them to support the good things being done by the state government in Kerala. But, why are they not ready to oppose the wrong policies of the Union government? Pinarayi asked. 

The campaign being led by CPM state secretary M V Govindan is to highlight the achievements of the LDF government and the Union government’s neglect of the state. The campaign will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on March 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Jamaat-RSS
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp