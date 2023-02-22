A ‘smrithi vanam’ in KPAC Lalitha’s memory

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur chapter of Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISCA) will make a Smrithi Vanam in memory of ace actress KPAC Lalitha, and the saplings for the same will be planted on February 22, her first death anniversary.

Maheswari Amma, aka KPAC Lalitha, breathed her last on February 22, 2022, at Enkakkad in Thrissur. The 74-year-old was suffering from multiple health problems.

A small ceremony will be held at Poomala Higher Secondary School on Wednesday in her remembrance. The official inauguration of Smrithi Vanam will follow this.

Director Madhav Haridas will inaugurate the Smrithi Vanam by planting a sapling of Indian Bael.

“Lalitha’s birth star is Aswathy, and Koovalam (Indian Bael) is the star tree. So, we thought of making a Koovala Smrithi Vanam for her,” said K S Rajithan, the president of OISCA-International Thrissur.

A total of 50 saplings will be planted in the Smrithi Vanam, phase by phase. “We wanted to do the Smrithi Vanam near Lalitha’s home in Enkakkad and hence selected Poomala school as they were willing to give space for it,” Rajithan said.

He also added that the organisation wanted to imbibe the values of protecting the environment through these efforts in the children instead of constructing concrete memorials.

Along with Lalitha’s close family members, the film fraternity will also participate in the remembrance meeting.

OISCA had made a similar Smrithi Vanam for director A K Lohithadas at Kailasanatha Vidyanikethan school in Mannuthy.

When writer and director Sachy passed away, a Smrithi Vanam of Pomegranate trees was also started in the same school by the OISCA.Lalitha had acted in more than 500 films in a long career spanning five decades.

THRISSUR: The Thrissur chapter of Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISCA) will make a Smrithi Vanam in memory of ace actress KPAC Lalitha, and the saplings for the same will be planted on February 22, her first death anniversary. Maheswari Amma, aka KPAC Lalitha, breathed her last on February 22, 2022, at Enkakkad in Thrissur. The 74-year-old was suffering from multiple health problems. A small ceremony will be held at Poomala Higher Secondary School on Wednesday in her remembrance. The official inauguration of Smrithi Vanam will follow this. Director Madhav Haridas will inaugurate the Smrithi Vanam by planting a sapling of Indian Bael. “Lalitha’s birth star is Aswathy, and Koovalam (Indian Bael) is the star tree. So, we thought of making a Koovala Smrithi Vanam for her,” said K S Rajithan, the president of OISCA-International Thrissur. A total of 50 saplings will be planted in the Smrithi Vanam, phase by phase. “We wanted to do the Smrithi Vanam near Lalitha’s home in Enkakkad and hence selected Poomala school as they were willing to give space for it,” Rajithan said. He also added that the organisation wanted to imbibe the values of protecting the environment through these efforts in the children instead of constructing concrete memorials. Along with Lalitha’s close family members, the film fraternity will also participate in the remembrance meeting. OISCA had made a similar Smrithi Vanam for director A K Lohithadas at Kailasanatha Vidyanikethan school in Mannuthy. When writer and director Sachy passed away, a Smrithi Vanam of Pomegranate trees was also started in the same school by the OISCA.Lalitha had acted in more than 500 films in a long career spanning five decades.