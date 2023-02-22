Home States Kerala

Act in legally foolproof manner against tainted cops: DGP to SPs

The meeting also formulated an action plan to counter fraudulent activities in cyberspace.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala DGP Anil Kant

Kerala DGP Anil Kant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Giving further impetus to the disciplinary action being taken against cops involved in anti-social activities, State Police Chief Anil Kant on Tuesday directed the district chiefs to expedite the action against tainted men in a foolproof manner.

Addressing the senior-most officers in the state during the crime review meeting, Anil said action against such cops should be taken irrespective of their rank, and the disciplinary action should be legally watertight.

“The action should be taken in a way that they won’t get any legal loopholes to escape from punishment. Expert legal opinion should be taken to ensure that,” he said.

The state police chief directed the district chiefs and the range DIGs to ensure that reports on cops having connections with anti-social elements should be regularly filed with the police headquarters. Anil, meanwhile, also emphasized the need to appreciate the good works of the officers in a timely manner.

The meeting also decided to enhance the crackdown on narcotics further and to conduct surprise checks on bus drivers who are suspected drug users, using special drug-testing kits. The department had found instances of bus drivers working under the influence of drugs. The licenses of those, who were found positive for drug use, will be recommended for cancellation.

A few questions were raised regarding the functioning of the district Special Branch. The district police chiefs were told to convene the meeting of the Special Branch officers weekly to review the information collected from the field.

The meeting also formulated an action plan to counter fraudulent activities in cyberspace. The police will model the actions taken by the Telangana police on this front. The state police will explore the possibility of setting up cyber modules similar to the ones started by the Telangana police. The Telangana police special cyber modules offer services such as monitoring cyber crimes, removing abusive content, assisting officers concerned, collating statuses of the complaints, upgrading the officers’ investigative skills and updating the standard operating procedure.

The meeting also decided to swiftly inform the competent authority appointed by the government once the police register cases against financial firms under BUDS (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kant tainted cops
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp