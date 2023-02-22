‘Debate on Jamaat-RSS discussions ploy to divert attention from fuel price’

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a deliberate attempt to divert the attention of people and Opposition parties from price rise and fuel cess by raking up the issue of Jamaat-e-Islami- RSS meeting, said IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Tuesday. He was speaking to reporters in Malappuram. He said that dragging Congress and IUML into the issue is a strange move.

“The Jamaat-e-Islami stood with the LDF for 42 years. In panchayat elections, they aligned with the LDF to defeat us. The evidence of Jamaat-e-Islami - LDF pact can be seen in Malappuram. Now, the Left is deliberately creating debates on the Jamaat-e-Islami- RSS meeting and blaming the UDF for the meeting. They intend to divert attention from the price rise and fuel cess. We must appreciate the brain behind the tactics,” Kunhalikutty said.

He also reiterated his stand against holding talks with the RSS. “There is no use of holding talks with the RSS under the present circumstances. They are making political mileage by acting against minorities. They have never given a hint that they are ready for talks. There is no benefit in holding talks with the RSS, “ he said.

He also marked his protest against the state government for increasing fuel price. “Increasing fuel price will raise prices of essential commodities. The price rise will reduce purchasing capacity of people. The fuel price hike is an unpopular decision taken by the Left government. The government will not get any benefits from fuel price rise,” he said.

Kunhalikutty further said his party will not make an electoral pact with the Jamaat-e-Islami in future. “The IUML has never gone for an electoral pact with the Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.

