Govt wants new VC in KTU; governor in no hurry

Raj Bhavan sources said the governor will seek legal opinion if Ciza is to be removed soon to pave way for the fresh appointments.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed by a favourable verdict from the High Court on vice-chancellor appointment in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), the government has reportedly submitted a panel of names to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for the top post, as directed by the court.

However, it is learnt that the governor is unlikely to take a decision soon on fresh appointment as the High Court has not given any specific direction that incumbent VC Ciza Thomas, who was appointed temporarily by the governor should step down Sources said the secretary of higher education department has submitted a panel of three names.

These include Joint Director of Technical Education Byjubai T P, KTU former dean Vrinda V Nair and KTU former syndicate member Satheesh Kumar C. Along with Ciza, the three other academics will also retire from service later this year.

Raj Bhavan sources said the governor will seek legal opinion if Ciza is to be removed soon to pave way for the fresh appointments. The term of Ciza, appointed as temporary VC in November last year ends only in May.  Ciza, senior joint director in the Directorate of Technical Education, was given charge of vice-chancellor by the governor on November 3.

This was after incumbent Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree stepped down following a Supreme Court verdict. Ciza was given charge sidelining the recommendations of the state government despite the KTU Act specifically stating so.

