Kerala govt office cites ‘glitches’, delays rent by 8 years

When contacted, a finance department official said the pending amount will be paid by the next financial year.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:54 AM

Kozhikode, Edacheri sub-registrar office

The building of Edacheri sub-registrar office in Kozhikode

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kurugottu Sreedharan is distraught. Like a good citizen, the 70-year-old native of Edacheri in Kozhikode trusted government officials with his property in 2011. However, for the past eight years, Sreedharan has been running from pillar to post to get the rent, which now runs into lakhs of rupees. Every time he approaches the officials concerned, they cite the same reason for the delay: technical glitches.

Sreedharan had rented his two-storey building near Edacheri town junction for the sub-registrar office in 2011. He received the first rent three years later in 2014. Then in 2015, he received the next partial payment. And that was it.

“For the past eight years, I have not received a single penny. The office is functioning in full swing, but I am told that the government is yet to release  the money,” said Sreedharan, a former businessman.

“When I checked with the officials concerned in Kozhikode, they said the files had been sent to the headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram for further approval of rent. Officials in Thiruvananthapuram said the issue is being processed and payment will be made only after technical glitches are rectified. I have been hearing the same reason for several years,” Sreedharan said. He said a total of Rs 25 lakh is due.

“Officials in Thiruvananthapuram have now stopped answering my calls. I have no one to rely upon. I cannot travel to Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related ailments,” said Sreedharan.

When contacted, a finance department official said the pending amount will be paid by the next financial year.

An employee with the Edacheri sub-registrar office said the papers were forwarded to the head office but are still under process due to technical glitches. “Once the issues are rectified, the pending amount will be released,” said the official.

