Kerala HC bars posting of political activists in temple panels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Condemning the act of appointing two CPM and a DYFI worker as non-hereditary trustees in Sree Pookkottukalikavu Temple, Kadambur, Ottapalam, the High Court has directed the Malabar Devaswom Board to ensure that every appointment of a non-hereditary trustee in the temples under its control is made strictly in accordance with the direction of Supreme Court.

The SC had held that no person actively involved in politics is eligible to be appointed as a non-hereditary trustee in a temple.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Anantha Narayanan and P N Sreeraman, of Palakkad, against the appointment of Ratheesh, local committee secretary of CPM, Pookkottukavu unit, Pankajakshan, branch secretary, Pookkottukavu centre branch, and Jayagovindan, regional secretary of DYFI as non-hereditary trustees.

The court said that the trio was disqualified to be appointed as non-hereditary trustees at the time of their making applications and appointment on account of their involvement in active politics.

A trustee is a person obligated to conduct temple affairs in accordance with custom or tradition. The court said the term of their office expired on February 20. Hence, there would not be any useful purpose in issuing an order quashing their appointment as trustees.

KOCHI: Condemning the act of appointing two CPM and a DYFI worker as non-hereditary trustees in Sree Pookkottukalikavu Temple, Kadambur, Ottapalam, the High Court has directed the Malabar Devaswom Board to ensure that every appointment of a non-hereditary trustee in the temples under its control is made strictly in accordance with the direction of Supreme Court. The SC had held that no person actively involved in politics is eligible to be appointed as a non-hereditary trustee in a temple. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Anantha Narayanan and P N Sreeraman, of Palakkad, against the appointment of Ratheesh, local committee secretary of CPM, Pookkottukavu unit, Pankajakshan, branch secretary, Pookkottukavu centre branch, and Jayagovindan, regional secretary of DYFI as non-hereditary trustees. The court said that the trio was disqualified to be appointed as non-hereditary trustees at the time of their making applications and appointment on account of their involvement in active politics. A trustee is a person obligated to conduct temple affairs in accordance with custom or tradition. The court said the term of their office expired on February 20. Hence, there would not be any useful purpose in issuing an order quashing their appointment as trustees.