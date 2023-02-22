Home States Kerala

Kerala plans to set up ‘risk fund’ jointly with academic institutions

P Rajeeve

Cusat Registrar V Meera and Synthite Managing Director Viju Jacob exchange the MoU in the presence of Industries Minister P Rajeeve | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government plans to constitute a ‘risk fund’ in association with academic institutions in order to reduce the risk in developing  the knowledge inputs to promote industries, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday.

The minister was speaking at the MoU signing ceremony of CV Jacob Centre for  Synthetic Biology & Bio-Manufacturing (CSB) between the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Synthite Ltd, a global leader in value-added spices, at  a function held at the Cusat campus.

Rajeeve said the risk fund would help industrial houses to translate the recent outputs in research at academic institutions into  commercial production processes. “This fund will be utilised for the capital investment in the special purpose vehicles jointly formed by universities and industry for  translating technology into commercial products,” he said. Commenting on the tie-up between Cusat and Synthite Ltd., he said it’s a “historical and path-breaking  moment for the state of Kerala, not only in the higher education sector but in the industrial sector also”.

The interaction with major industrial establishments will  help in improving the quality of research in our universities and the industries to have new protocols for product development, he said, adding that the Rs 20 crore  investment by Synthite for the Centre for Synthetic Biology & Bio-technology will help the R&D qualities of Cusat. Rajeeve said Kerala is the largest spice processing  industry in the world, thanks to the visionary CV Jacob (the founder of Synthite) who decided to establish an industry in Kerala 50 years back.

Stating that the state  was on an unprecedented growth path, Rajeeve pointed out that Kerala recorded an industrial growth rate of  17.48% last year, which is the highest in the history of  the state. The significant feature of the growth is the contribution of the manufacturing sector at 18.9%, which is higher than the national average.

He said the state  government is trying to transform society into a knowledge-based economy, and for that, the link between educational institutions and industrial establishments should  be strengthened.
Formal signing and handing over of the MoU was done by Aleyamma Mathew (wife of late C V Jacob) and Dr Meera V, registrar of Cusat.

