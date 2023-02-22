Kerala state’s 1st AI summit at Technopark on February 22

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s first artificial intelligence (AI) summit will take place at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The summit will cover the topic of preparing the IT sector for an uncertain future. The event will be held at Travancore Hall in Park Centre at 4pm. The technical knowledge community at Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark and NASSCOM FAYA:80 is organising the summit. The potential applications of AI in HR and other management fields will be highlighted at the event’s 100th edition.

“The AI-driven future will be unpredictable. Many jobs will become obsolete. And many new job roles will be created, some of them beyond one’s imagination. Everyone is talking about the innovations that will come about. But few discuss how the industry can stay prepared, from hiring and management perspectives,” said Deepu S Nath, Managing Director of Faya Innovations, a US company based out of Technopark.

The seminar will discuss new approaches companies can take when recruiting for AI projects and adopting AI into management systems. Titled Evolve India 2023: Preparing for the Unpredictable (AI), the programme will discuss how the IT industry can thrive amid the concerns posed by AI.

The summit, which is only open to CXOs and HR professionals, will feature several insightful and thought-provoking sessions to raise awareness about AI-powered tools such as “Grab your superpowers,” “Redesign your talent filters,” and “Talent hunting to talent farming” and to discuss opportunities in business operations and recruitment. This offline event can also be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Un9m87gOeaI. To request an invite, visit: https://forms.gle/M987Kdzv1VZgAtYN8.

