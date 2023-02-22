Home States Kerala

KSRTC employees in dilemma over circular on salary disbursal

The proposal was made citing financial difficulties.

Published: 22nd February 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 06:43 AM

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new circular issued by the KSRTC management on salary distribution has put the employees in a fix. According to several employees, they are in a dilemma as the management has put forth two proposals on salary payment and asked them to choose an option before February 25.

One of the proposals is the payment of salary in two instalments — the first before the 5th of every month and the second after getting government aid. The other option before the employees is to get their salaries in full when the cash-strapped corporation receives the government aid. The staff have been asked to sign an affidavit expressing willingness before February 25 and submit it to the unit officers concerned.

The proposal was made citing financial difficulties. So far, the employees have refrained from submitting the affidavit.

“Everybody wants a full salary before the 5th of every month. But the management is forcing employees to choose one of the two options. If the employees do not give the affidavit, it would be construed as an approval for the instalment scheme, which is unacceptable,” said M G Rahul, general secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.

“The employees have adopted a wait-and-watch approach while the trade unions are putting political pressure to force the management to change its illegal methods,” he added. The Left trade unions on Monday conducted protest meetings against the management and Transport Minister Antony Raju over the proposal. Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association (CITU) members also launched a protest programme by sending 10,000 letters to the chief minister on the salary issue.

