Over 1,800 school buses in state unsafe, MVD says number will go up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motor vehicles department (MVD) has found glaring safety lapses, including absence of first-aid box, in over 1,800 school buses across the state, sparking concerns about the well-being of students who depend on the vehicles.

The lapses were detected in a special five-day drive by the MVD titled ‘Safe School Bus’ in 12 out of 14 districts. The officials mainly inspected the condition of the vehicles and whether they were equipped with a fire extinguisher, emergency door, first-aid box and speed governors, all of which are mandatory fittings.

MVD officials said the number of erring buses is set to go up as they are yet to compile the data collected from two districts. “A majority of buses lacked first-aid boxes.

The number of unsafe buses would go up once we finish compiling the action-taken reports from two districts. We will release the final report of the Safe School Bus drive in a couple of days,” an MVD official said. He said the drive to ensure safety of school children on the road will continue in the coming days. “Several vehicles, from autorickshaws to buses, besides private vehicles, are involved in the transportation of schoolchildren. We will continue the inspection of these vehicles,” the officer said.

The MVD launched the drive after it was found that several vehicles transporting schoolchildren were involved in accidents and lacked the required fitness.

Violators of uniform norm, permits booked too

“The decision to launch the drive was taken after we found that several school buses were operating without getting any maintenance work done,” the MVD officer said.

“Safety of children who travel in school buses are of utmost priority to us. The tragic accident in Kannur, in which a moving car caught fire resulting in the death of a pregnant woman and her husband earlier this month, also highlighted the need to ensure safety of vehicles, especially those carrying children,” the officer added.

Apart from the safety lapses, buses that were operating in violation of permits and drivers who did not comply with uniform norms were also booked. The department officials asked operators to comply with safety regulations before resuming services. Breath analysers checks were also done.

