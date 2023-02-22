Raid on checkpost yields chickens, cash in Kerala

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chasing the bad eggs, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday raided the rinderpest checkpost of the Animal Husbandry Department at Parassala after receiving a tip-off that corruption was rampant here.

But to their shock, what the anti-graft sleuths recovered were two broiler chickens from the office, apart from unaccounted cash to the tune of `5,300.

The broiler chickens, the Vigilance officials said, were received from vehicles ferrying the livestock to the state as an act of thanksgiving for not conducting a stringent examination of the stock.

The raid was conducted early morning when a female veterinary doctor was on duty. The veterinary doctor is responsible for examining documents of the livestock, including chicken, and certifying them to be fit enough for entry to the state.

The Vigilance sources said they got a tip-off about corruption in the rinderpest office, based on which a raid was conducted.

Apart from the cash, two live broiler chickens kept in a cardboard box were also recovered during the raid.The sources said they had reports that certain corrupt officials working there regularly took home chicken from the office.

However, the doctor claimed that she had taken the broiler chickens for testing purposes and the seized money belonged to her.

The Vigilance rubbished the claim and said the amount seized was not mentioned in the cash declaration register by the doctor.

“The rules state that the amount of cash held by the government staff in their personal capacity should be entered in the cash declaration register. In this case, the seized amount was not found to have been entered in the register.

Regarding the chickens, it’s the blood samples they should take for testing, not the full chicken. In that scenario, what will they do with bigger cattle? Will they tie them up in the office in the name of conducting tests?” a Vigilance official said. The Vigilance will now make a report on the matter and forward it to the Animal Husbandry department for action against the veterinary doctor.

